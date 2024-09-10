Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $540.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.