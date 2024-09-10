Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,514,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,422,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

