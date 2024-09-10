Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,008.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

