Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 353,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 459,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

