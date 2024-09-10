Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,623 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $142,612,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 534.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

PCG opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

