Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.16% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $148.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

