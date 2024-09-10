Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,456 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 57.3% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 654.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 184.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

