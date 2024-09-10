Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,838 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

OTIS opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.