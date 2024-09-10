Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.09% of Paylocity worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.8 %

PCTY opened at $156.53 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $206.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.