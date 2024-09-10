Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AutoZone by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,115.44 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,064.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,003.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.