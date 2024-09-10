Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $471.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.12. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.