Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.64 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,929,000 after buying an additional 946,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

