Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.94 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 39.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

