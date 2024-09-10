Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,600 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,951 shares of company stock worth $4,424,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.