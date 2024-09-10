Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.07% of F5 worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 49.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,555. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $205.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average of $182.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

