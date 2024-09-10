Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 188,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 111.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

