Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.85.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.