Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,385 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

