Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

