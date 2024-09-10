Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

SYY stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

