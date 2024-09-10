Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $8.68 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock valued at $762,858,509. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

