Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $9.60 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.05% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OMC stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

