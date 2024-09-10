Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

