Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,753 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

