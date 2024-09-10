Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

