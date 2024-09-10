Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,937 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

