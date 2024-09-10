Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,288 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.