Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $10.64 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

Shares of GEV opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

