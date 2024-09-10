Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 44,829 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $219.58 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

