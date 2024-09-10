Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TC Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

