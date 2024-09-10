Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 160,700 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,700 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

