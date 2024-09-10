Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 183,100 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

REZI opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

