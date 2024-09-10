Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 206,100 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.18% of CarGurus worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,354 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

