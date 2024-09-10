Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 246,100 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246,100 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.16% of BOX worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BOX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,260. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

