Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 259,300 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259,300 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.13% of Genpact worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genpact alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $5,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.