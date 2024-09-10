Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,423 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

