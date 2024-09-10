Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 6,158 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

WY opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

