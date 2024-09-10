Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 72,500 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.12% of Cabot worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cabot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. Cabot’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

