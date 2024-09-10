Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,788 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

LEN stock opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

