Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $10.51 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

IRM opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.24, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

