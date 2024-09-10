Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.4 %

FORM stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

