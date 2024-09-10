Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,394,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Veritex were worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veritex alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 767.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 245,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Up 0.9 %

VBTX stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veritex

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.