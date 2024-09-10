Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $41,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

