Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 483.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Bank OZK worth $40,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $2,532,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

