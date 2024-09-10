Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 330,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $44,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.