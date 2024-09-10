Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of VTLE opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

