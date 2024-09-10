Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

