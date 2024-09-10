Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,816,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $16,365,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $13,710,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,642,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

