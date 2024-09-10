WesBanco’s (WSBC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group boosted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 215.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in WesBanco by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

