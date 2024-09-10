Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 105,654,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 31,716,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

